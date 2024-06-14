Short Interest in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Rises By 135.0%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the May 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 35.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 32.6 %

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $492.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.67 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Rory Wallace acquired 202,480,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,124,038.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,613,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,676.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

