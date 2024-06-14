Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a growth of 323.7% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ SISI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,530. Shineco has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 138.63%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

