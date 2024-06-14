Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sherritt International in a research report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$117.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.80 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 61.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

