Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Reduced by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises about 1.9% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $221.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

