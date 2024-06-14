Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells $592,740.72 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Christopher Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,614. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $105.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

