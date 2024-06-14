SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.87.

Shares of SE opened at $74.58 on Monday. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,491.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SEA by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP lifted its position in SEA by 56.1% in the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SEA by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,802 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

