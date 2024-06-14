Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.45

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $63.43, with a volume of 2142614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,081,000.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

