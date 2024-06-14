Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £247.65 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Oldfield purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £247.65 ($315.36).

Schroders Trading Down 2.3 %

SDR stock opened at GBX 373.40 ($4.75) on Friday. Schroders plc has a 1-year low of GBX 346.20 ($4.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 470 ($5.98). The firm has a market cap of £6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,555.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 374.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

SDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 489 ($6.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 380 ($4.84) to GBX 375 ($4.78) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

