Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 161.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 78,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 108,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

