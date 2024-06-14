RWS (LON:RWS) Trading 12.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.3% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.39). Approximately 2,739,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,279,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.40 ($2.13).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17,142.86%.

Get RWS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

RWS Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.99. The company has a market capitalization of £735.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,848.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Insider Transactions at RWS

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,205.91). 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RWS

(Get Free Report)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.