Russell O’Brien Purchases 112 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien bought 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($189.69).
Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Russell O’Brien bought 109 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($191.54).
- On Thursday, April 11th, Russell O’Brien bought 117 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($190.70).
Centrica Stock Down 1.5 %
CNA opened at GBX 130.15 ($1.66) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Centrica
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.