Russell O’Brien Purchases 112 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien bought 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($189.69).

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Russell O’Brien bought 109 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($191.54).

On Thursday, April 11th, Russell O’Brien bought 117 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($190.70).

Centrica Stock Down 1.5 %

CNA opened at GBX 130.15 ($1.66) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164 ($2.09).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

