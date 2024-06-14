RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.97 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $66,506.94 or 0.99589259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $29.97 million and approximately $619,301.39 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,781.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.93 or 0.00649786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00119176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00038017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00255101 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00075991 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

