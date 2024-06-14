Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $47.86 on Friday. Rollins has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after buying an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $77,075,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

