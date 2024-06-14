Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$72.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.96.
RCI.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
