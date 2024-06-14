Robert W. Baird Cuts Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target to $7.50

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBCP

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Concrete Pumping

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,285,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.