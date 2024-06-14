RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) vs. Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Head to Head Contrast

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RINO International has a beta of -5.7, meaning that its share price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regal Rexnord and RINO International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.52 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -297.25 RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RINO International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regal Rexnord.

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Rexnord and RINO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86% RINO International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regal Rexnord and RINO International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00 RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus target price of $192.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.57%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than RINO International.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats RINO International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About RINO International

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

