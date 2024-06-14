Regis (NYSE:RGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Up 7.7 %

RGS opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.81. Regis has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

