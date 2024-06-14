Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of RPID stock remained flat at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,999. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 224.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

