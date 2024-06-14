R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCM. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.31.

R1 RCM Stock Down 3.2 %

RCM opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in R1 RCM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 247,476 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,401 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

