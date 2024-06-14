QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 530 ($6.75) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.83).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 449.40 ($5.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,900.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.40 ($5.46). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 354.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.51%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

