Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,054,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,825,000 after buying an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $17,065,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,391.4% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 101,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,449,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.