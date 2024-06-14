Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Issued By HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ENLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

