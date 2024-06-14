PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $21.55 on Friday. PubMatic has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.48.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 5,653 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $133,976.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 5,653 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $133,976.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,984 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,190 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 92.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $4,711,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 1,073.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.