Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $40.13 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2,723.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,545 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $40,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,749 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,384,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 606,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,340,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $89.06. 2,239,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,946. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

