PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

