Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Holdings Lowered by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP reduced its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 646,827 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.35% of Prothena worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prothena by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Prothena by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Prothena by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Prothena Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 301,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.24. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.