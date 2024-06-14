Profund Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $5,536,955. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.87. 17,514,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,201,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

