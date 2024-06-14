Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.17. The stock had a trading volume of 592,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,876. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

