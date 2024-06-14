Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $347.68. 3,379,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.79 and a 200-day moving average of $350.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

