Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,942. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 176.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

