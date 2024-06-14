Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,491,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,387,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,979,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,061,490,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $286,220,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $263,421,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,520. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.27 and its 200 day moving average is $338.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

