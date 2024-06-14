Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,997,574 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,997,574 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Chubb worth $4,891,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.72.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

