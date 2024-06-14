Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,710,730 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,686,531 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,710,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.41% of Salesforce worth $3,601,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after buying an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,039,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,326. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,161,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,284,475.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,161,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,284,475.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,670 shares of company stock valued at $182,751,808. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

