Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.34.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $43.23 on Friday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 205.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

