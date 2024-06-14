PFM Health Sciences LP Grows Holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909,895 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 8.53% of Werewolf Therapeutics worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOWL. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 294,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,034. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.