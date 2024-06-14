Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.36. 8,148,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752,163. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

