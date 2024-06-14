Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.82. 7,063,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474,334. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

