Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after buying an additional 196,942 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,549,366,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,269,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,545,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.
American Tower Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.74. 1,531,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
