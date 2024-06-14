Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,713. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.49. The firm has a market cap of $344.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

