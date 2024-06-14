Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.90. 2,669,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,993. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.