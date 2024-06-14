Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.84. 5,592,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,980,191. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.