Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% in the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,194,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $331.79. The stock had a trading volume of 157,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,460. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $332.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.