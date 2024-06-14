Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Up 132.7% in May

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,716,400 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the May 15th total of 737,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,291.0 days.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
Shares of Pennon Group stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $7.27. 12,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Pennon Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.63.
About Pennon Group
