Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Up 132.7% in May

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,716,400 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the May 15th total of 737,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,291.0 days.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $7.27. 12,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Pennon Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.63.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

