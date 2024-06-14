Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Director Ian Donald Power Sells 7,500 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) Director Ian Donald Power sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$56,325.00.

CVE PTF opened at C$10.40 on Friday. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 51.12.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

