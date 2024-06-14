Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Director Ian Donald Power Sells 7,500 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) Director Ian Donald Power sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$56,325.00.
Pender Growth Fund Price Performance
CVE PTF opened at C$10.40 on Friday. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 51.12.
Pender Growth Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pender Growth Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.