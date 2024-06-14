Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

