PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

PED opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 million, a P/E ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

