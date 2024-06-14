Parsifal Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parsifal Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,470 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.4% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,195,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE BABA traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,011,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239,260. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.