Parkwood LLC Raises Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Parkwood LLC raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in nCino by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in nCino by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 829,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,177. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -101.23, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In other nCino news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,185,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,143,236 shares of company stock worth $39,976,440 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

