Parkwood LLC Raises Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Parkwood LLC boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in BILL by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 16.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 40.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.41. 2,117,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. On average, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

