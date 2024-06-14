Parkwood LLC Buys 16,341 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 89bio by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Get 89bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

89bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. 730,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,614. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.